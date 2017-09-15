MK Glick marches in memory of fallen Druze

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) on Friday participated in a march in memory of the fallen among the Druze community.

"I joined the march on behalf of the Druze men who fell in Israel's wars among the security forces in the IDF and the police. I dedicated my march to the memory of two who were murdered this year, Haiel Sitawe and Kamil Shnaan, who were murdered in the terrible attack on the Temple Mount," said Glick.

"I send the entire Druze community in Israel blessings for the New Year and convey my appreciation for all the contributions they make to Israeli society."