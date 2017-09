15:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5777 , 15/09/17 Elul 24, 5777 , 15/09/17 Hotovely condemns London terror attack Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely condemned Friday's terror attack in London on her official Twitter account. "Israel condemns the #terror attack in London. We stand with you and our prayers for a quick recovery go out to the injured," she wrote. ► ◄ Last Briefs