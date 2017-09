11:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5777 , 15/09/17 Elul 24, 5777 , 15/09/17 $600,000 to protect Orthodox Jewish speaker at Berkeley campus Read more Record security at UC campus to protect conservative pundit Ben Shapiro amid threats from Antifa. 5 arrested for violence and weapons. ► ◄ Last Briefs