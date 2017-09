10:31 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5777 , 15/09/17 Elul 24, 5777 , 15/09/17 Homeless: Haredi family evicted over father's IDF service Read more Haredi family in Jerusalem thrown out of their home days before Rosh Hashanah after landlord discovers the father served in the IDF. ► ◄ Last Briefs