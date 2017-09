10:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5777 , 15/09/17 Elul 24, 5777 , 15/09/17 Matan: Women's Torah education in the land of Israel Read more Matan Women's Institute for Torah Studies teaches Tanach and Talmud to all women with a thirst for knowledge, including community leaders. ► ◄ Last Briefs