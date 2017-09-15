Argentine investigators to say Jewish prosecutor was murdered

A team of forensic analysts has determined that Alberto Nisman, the special prosecutor who claimed that the former President of Argentina covered up Iran’s role in the deadly bombing of a Buenos Aires Jewish center, was murdered and did not commit suicide, JTA reported Thursday, citing local media.

A new toxicology report on Nisman’s body found traces of the drug ketamine, an anesthetic used on animals, and posited that at least one other person forcefully held him down around the time of his death, the Infobae digital news outlet and the TN cable news network said.