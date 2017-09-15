Justice Hayut: We preserved the honor of the Knesset

Justice Esther Hayut, the incoming President of the Supreme Court, argued on Thursday that the Court's recent ruling on the infiltrators law led to "unfair criticism of the Supreme Court," and that the attackers of the ruling had not even read it.

Speaking at a gathering of the Tel Aviv District of the Israel Bar Association, Hayut further claimed that the cancellation of the third apartment tax law and the cancellation of a the natural gas plan preserved the honor of the Knesset and did not weaken it.