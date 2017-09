00:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 24, 5777 , 15/09/17 Elul 24, 5777 , 15/09/17 Netanyahu and Mexican President meet, sign agreements Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto met on Thursday in Mexico City. The two leaders discussed the upgrading of the free trade agreement between the two countries, the expansion of trade, and also signed agreements in the fields of aviation and space. ► ◄ Last Briefs