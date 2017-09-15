MK Yogev: The Supreme Court behaves like a judicial dictatorship

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) on Thursday evening welcomed the "Constitutional Plan" presented by Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked in order to rein in the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court has crossed all the red lines by its blatant intervention in canceling the legislation of the Knesset,” Yogev said. "The Supreme Court behaves like a judicial dictatorship, is contemptuous of the will of the people and undermines the idea of separation of powers.

"I am pleased that Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked initiated a government bill that will restrain the Supreme Court, balance between the authorities and restore democracy to the State of Israel," he added.