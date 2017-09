Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan (Jewish Home) referred to the "Constitutional Plan" presented by Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked in order to reign in the Supreme Court.

Ben-Dahan said that "the latest rulings prove that the court is acting to change the Jewish character of the state and must be stopped.

"Our legislation is designed to clarify to the court that the public appointees in the Knesset are those who have to decide on ethical and policy matters."