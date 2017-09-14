Movement for Governance supports Bennett-Shaked plan

The Movement for Governance and Democracy has responded to the "Constitutional plan" published by Ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.

"The constitutional crisis created by the Supreme Court's latest rulings requires all public appointees to take action," said the movement. "The move by Bennett and Shaked to legislate a basic law and to reduce the authority of the Supreme Court is a vital aspect of restoring governance and democracy to the state of Israel.

"The Movement for Democracy and Governance calls on all Knesset factions to support these steps, which together with the legislation of the court's right to intervene and of changes to the judicial election system will lead to the solving of the 'democracy conundrum' which we face at present," added the movement.