MK Swid: Bennett,Shaked trying to eliminate rule of law

MK Revital Swid(Zionist Union) responded to the constitutional reform plan presented by ministers Bennett and Shaked.

"Under the guise of a plan to balance the different authorities, Bennett and Shaked are continuing their attempts to eliminate the rule of law in the state of Israel," said Swid.

"In a continuous and cumulative process they are trampling the rule of law in order to pass anti-democratic laws. Instead of arranging rules which will enable the Knesset to overcome the court, they ought to stop the attempts to legislate unconstitutional laws.



