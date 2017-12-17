22:43
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17

MK Swid: Bennett,Shaked trying to eliminate rule of law

MK Revital Swid(Zionist Union) responded to the constitutional reform plan presented by ministers Bennett and Shaked.

"Under the guise of a plan to balance the different authorities, Bennett and Shaked are continuing their attempts to eliminate the rule of law in the state of Israel," said Swid.

 "In a continuous and cumulative process they are trampling the rule of law in order to pass anti-democratic laws. Instead of arranging rules which will enable the Knesset to overcome the court, they ought to stop the attempts to legislate unconstitutional laws.


 

Other archived news briefs:Sep 14, 10:43 PM, 9/14/2017