22:31 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Hostel for at-risk girls to be established in Samaria The deputy head of the Samarian regional council who is initiating the establishment of a hostel for girls at risk, has met in New York with members of the Jewish community and with Israeli consul Danny Dayan in an attempt to raise funds for the hostel.

