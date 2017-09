There was sharp criticism in the political arena against the constitutional reform plan presented Thursday by ministers Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett.

MK Itzik Shmoli(Zionist Union) termed it "utter lunacy. Only in dark dictatorships is the court subordinated to politicians' whims."

Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) added that "they are not looking for a constitution but rather for the destruction of democracy and the Supreme Court. We must stand in front of the Jewish Home excavator."