Jewish Home ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked announced a plan Thursday for constitutional reforms to end Supreme Court activism and judicial supremacy and to restore Knesset authority.
21:57
News BriefsElul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17
Constitutional Revolution: Bennett, Shaked take on Supreme Court
