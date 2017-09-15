General Yoav Mordechai:Hamas will find death in tunnels

The Coordinator of Activities in the Territories, General Yoav Mordechai, sent a sharp message on his Facebook page to Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

"The only thing Hamas members will find in the tunnels is death. This is what Hamas operative Halil Al-Damiati(27) found after the tunnel he was in mysteriously collapsed in Western Gaza. Over the last two years 27 tunnels collapsed and nearly 30 Hamas operatives were killed.

"Hamas apparently doesn't care about its operatives and sends them to their death in the tunnels it is digging," Mordechai wrote, adding that "whoever goes into the Hamas tunnels will not find any future or light at the end of these tunnels, but rather only death."