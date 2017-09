Two more F- 35 jet planes, known as the 'Adir' planes, landed in Israel Thursday to join the five already in service.

The stealth fighter is the most advanced plane of its kind in the world, and will enable the IDF to be the long arm of the nation of Israel and to act with flexibility wherever necessary to maintain the nation's security.

The IDF terms the plane a multitasking airplane which can be used in multiple arenas and has innovative capabilities.