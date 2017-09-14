Blair: Arab leaders start to drop Israel demonization

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair expressed optimism on Thursday for a more peaceful Middle East, given recent developments in the region.

Speaking at the “From Balfour to Brexit” Conference held at Mishkenot Sha’ananim in Jerusalem to commemorate 100 years since the Balfour declaration, Blair said Arab leaders were beginning to rethink their decades-old opposition to the Jewish state.

“Changes in the region are creating new alliances and new opportunities,” Blair said. “There is an Arab leadership starting to formulate a view of their history which does not involve a demonization of Israel.”

“For any government in Israel to make a deal with the Palestinians is tough unless there are regional underpinnings. Many in the region can be partners to help solve the situation and not just point the finger.”