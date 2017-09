21:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Housing Minister Galant: Samaria vital for our security Housing Minister Yoav Galant(Kulanu) participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for 650 units in the Beit Aryeh local council in Samaria. Galant stressed in his speech that Beit Aryeh and Samaria is critical for maintaining our security and added that "for us it is not Dimona or Amona (as Labor party head Avi Gabbay claimed in his opening speech), it is also not Beit Aryeh or Beit Shean. It is both this and that.

