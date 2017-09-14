Ben-Dahan:Court causing stoppage of haredi enlistment

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan(Jewish Home) sharply criticized the Supreme Court for cancelling the amendments to the Enlistment Law.

Ben-Dahan said that in 2015 haredi elements supported the establishment of haredi battalions, and the court ignored the tremendous activity of the security establishment and the fact that moderate haredi elements supported the enlistment of haredim. Ben-Dahan feels that at present extremist elements will take over and haredi enlistment will stop.

Ben-Dahan added that the Knesset must adopt a clause allowing it to overturn Supreme Court decisions on laws and to change the law once again. He also rejected the court's claim that there is no equality, since Arabs, Bedouin and Christians do not serve and not all of the secular public serves.