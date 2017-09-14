Law authorizing security cabinet to make war submitted

Prime Minister Netanyahu referred to the draft of the law submitted to the Knesset which states that the security cabinet is authorized to go to war.

"For a number of years I have felt that the legal status of the state of Israel does not enable it to deal with the military challenges in the modern era. The change required would transfer critical decisions to the cabinet and this is needed and can be implemented through legislation and this is what we are doing," said Netanyahu.

The prime minister who is in Mexico stressed that "there is no intention for a particular action or timing, this is just a structural change required by circumstances."



