  Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17

Disabled block coastal road near Atlit

Tens of disabled persons are blocking the Atlit bypass on Road 2 south of Haifa and one of the lanes is closed to traffic. Traffic is being held up at the site.

The disabled are demanding a significant increase in their disability pensions.


 

