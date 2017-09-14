Tens of disabled persons are blocking the Atlit bypass on Road 2 south of Haifa and one of the lanes is closed to traffic. Traffic is being held up at the site.
The disabled are demanding a significant increase in their disability pensions.
News BriefsElul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17
Disabled block coastal road near Atlit
