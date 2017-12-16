'Consumers will demand to see kashrut supervision'

Rabbi Raphael Yochai, the director of the Chief Rabbinate division for Kashrut fraud, told Arutz Sheva that he is not comcerned by the Supreme Court decision allowing people to present their own private Kashrut without providing a certification.

"The court ruled that the Rabbinate is authorized to certify Kashrut certification, and that a business presented as Kosher which is not kosher is violating the law. The only case the court did not prohibit is when a restaurant does not have supervision but explains to clients that the food items are kosher."

The rabbi believes that in such cases, consumers will complete the work of the court and if they care about kosher food will demand to see the supervision.



