The Israel Rescue Coalition of the Isralife fund announced that it has located all the Jews who had been missing since Hurricane Irma struck after 4 intensive days of activity.

The coalition also said that it had located 35 missing Americans in the Florida Keys whose relatives had contacted them by social media and asked to locate them. The coalition also provided first aid to a number of injured people and rescued a family stuck in its home after the doors were blocked by floodwaters.