17:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 MKs Glick,Bitan spar over anti-A-G demonstrations MK Yehuda Glick took sharp issue with coalition head David Bitan over the matter of the New Likudniks, party members who register and try to influence the party to adopt a more centrist stance. Bitan is opposed to such members joining the Likud, while Glick, surprisingly, favors the new members. Glick even said that if the Shabbat would end earlier he would have gone to join the demonstrations in Petah Tikva against the attorney-general as "this is our interest." Bitan responded that "Meretz and the Zionist Union" were behind the demonstrations.



