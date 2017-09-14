Former Shas MK: Deri should suspend himself

Former Shas MK Nissim Zeev, one of the founders of the Shas party in 1984, has called on the Council of Torah Sages to suspend Interior Minister Aryeh Deri in the wake of police interrogations against him and after the affair involving MK Yigal Gueta.

Zeev said that the repeated investigations of Deri for the same crimes he committed and was jailed for were dragging the Shas movement to an "all-time low" where it was on the brink of not passing the threshold for the Knesset.

"It would suit Deri to suspend himself until the suspicions have passed and then he can go back to leading the party."

Zeev also criticized Gueta for his behavior and said that there was no place for such a person in Shas.