President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was “fairly close” to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America, and is insisting on “massive border security” as part of any agreement.

Trump said that “We’re working on a plan subject to getting massive border controls. We’re working on a plan for DACA. People want to see that happen,” Trump said. He added: “’I think we’re fairly close but we have to get massive border security.”