16:54
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17

50-year-old worker badly injured at J'lem building site

A 50-year-old worker was seriously injured after falling five meters at a Jerusalem construction site Thursday.

MDA teams transferred the injured man to the Shaarei Tzedek hospital suffering from head and stomach injuries.

 
 

Last Briefs