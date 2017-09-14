16:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 50-year-old worker badly injured at J'lem building site A 50-year-old worker was seriously injured after falling five meters at a Jerusalem construction site Thursday. MDA teams transferred the injured man to the Shaarei Tzedek hospital suffering from head and stomach injuries.

