A 50-year-old worker was seriously injured after falling five meters at a Jerusalem construction site Thursday.
MDA teams transferred the injured man to the Shaarei Tzedek hospital suffering from head and stomach injuries.
News BriefsElul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17
50-year-old worker badly injured at J'lem building site
