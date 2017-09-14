Arad: 20-yr-old stabbed, seriously injured

A 20-year-old man was brought to the MDA station in Arad, with multiple stab wounds. He has been transferred in serious condition to the Soroka hospital in Beersheva.
The incident is presumed to be of a criminal nature.
