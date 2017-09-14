A 35-year-old worker was moderately injured after a work accident occurred at a Tzfat building site. A balcony which was being set in place by a crane swayed and hit his body.
MDA medics treated him and transferred him to the Sieff hospital.
News BriefsElul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17
35-yr-old moderately injured at Tzfat building site
