IDF considers all-female tank corps

The pilot scheme to integrate woman into the armored corps was not a resounding success. Two of the twelve girls who enlisted dropped out of the course.

The IDF had intended on placing three female combat soldiers in each tank with one male.

Due to the failure of this method the IDF is now investigating the possibility of placing only women in the tanks. The IDF claims that integrating females into combat positions is due to a lack of personnel and would prefer to set up another haredi battalion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to cancel their deferment.