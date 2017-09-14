MK Dichter:Oslo was failure,we're worse off than before

The head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Avi Dichter, a former GSS head, spoke at an international conference at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya and said that "24 years after the signing of the Oslo agreement, we must admit: the agreement was a failure. We are now more threatened by Palestinian terror than we were before the September 1993 agreement.

"We thought we were going to sign an agreement with one Authority which has weapons for internal security and has one law. However in the last 10 years we have two authorities, one in Gaza and one in Ramallah. Mahmoud Abbas last visited Gaza, where 40% of the Palestinians live, 10 years ago."