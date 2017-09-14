Lapid: Arad isn't a religious battle, it's over budgets

MK Yair Lapid(Yesh Atid) came Thursday to the city of Arad to strengthen the mayor, a Yesh Atid supporter, in his battle against the Gur hasidim.

On Wednesday hundreds of secular residents of the town visited the local community center, established the "Movement for Saving the character of Arad", and criticized the conduct of the Gur hasidic sect in the town.

Lapid criticized Health Minister Litzman(UTJ) for "appearing at a violent, illegal demonstration" and claimed that "this is not a fight over religion but rather over money, budgets and buildings. Everyone will get what they deserve, just like any other resident."

"I say again, whoever thinks this is a religious war should go to the Habad hasidim and the National Religious community who have also suffered no less than others from harassment. We just want a quiet Arad where every kid has a kindergarten to go to and people have where to live. For two years we have been trying to lower the flames and even now part of my goal is to talk to activists and to lower the flames, but they must realize that there will be no surrender here."