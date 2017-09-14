Teen charged with spraying pepper gas at an Arab driver

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office has filed an indictment against a 16-year-old boy from Bat Ayin in the Gush Etzion bloc of Judean Jewish communities, charging him with assault causing serious harm out of a racist motive.

According to the indictment, the defendant went with another boy to the bus station in the community, equipped with pepper gas. The defendant asked a bus driver who parked at the site whether he was Jewish or Arab. The driver replied that he was an Arab. In response, the defendant allegedly sprayed his face and immediately fled.