A brush fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in the Lower Galilee Muslim community of Bu'eine Nujeidat.
Students were evacuated from two nearby schools. No casualties were reported.
News BriefsElul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17
2 schools evacuated due to Lower Galilee brush fire
