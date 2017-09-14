13:07
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17

'We'll take to the streets'

Member of Knesset Yair Lapid, Chairman of the Yesh Atid party, urges Defense Minister Liberman to stop haredi-religious efforts to limit the Supreme Court on the question of haredi service in the Israel Defense Forces.

