13:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 'We'll take to the streets' Member of Knesset Yair Lapid, Chairman of the Yesh Atid party, urges Defense Minister Liberman to stop haredi-religious efforts to limit the Supreme Court on the question of haredi service in the Israel Defense Forces.