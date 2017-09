Israel's national soccer team has dropped 12 places in the rankings of soccer's governing body FIFA and is now ranked 82nd in the world, by virtue of losing all three games played this year in its qualifying group for next year's World Cup tournament.

Israel is in fourth place in the group. Germany has moved up to the top spot in the rankings, followed by Brazil. Among the teams passing Israel are the United Arab Emirates (72nd place), Syria (75) and Libya (81)