Peres son: Peace requires more courage than war

Chemi Peres, the son of Israeli leader Shimon Peres, remembered his father on Thursday by saying, "My father fought for his path all his life out of tremendous love for the State of Israel."

Speaking at the official memorial ceremony, Chemi recalled his father's efforts to establish Israel's nuclear reactor in Dimona, saying, "When he fought to build the reactor, he fought against mountains and demons and made the impossible impossible. It takes courage to dream and it takes much more courage to realize the dream and see reality as it is. My father's great dream - peace, my father did not merit to see. My father knew that through peace, memorial days are not needed. I seek today to look to the future: In my father's book he explains that the battle for peace requires greater courage than the battle for war, I ask, in the name of my father's voice, not to stop dreaming and daring because it is the best thing that can happen to our beloved country."