President Reuven Rivlin remembered Israeli leader Shimon Peres on Thursday morning, saying, "You taught us that the world can also be friendly, that security and peace are both sides of the same coin."

Speaking at the state ceremony on Mount Herzl on the anniversary of Peres's death, Rivlin added, "Your dream of peace is still far away. We have much more left to do, but your path, ambition and determination will accompany our people for generations."