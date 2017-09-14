New benefits to motivate soldiers for combat roles

Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces has presented a plan to raise motivation for combat duties, after years in which the motivation of defense-service candidates for combat positions has gradually declined.

The IDF has decided to take a series of measures in order to convey a message of appreciation to the soldiers, including the Cartisei Hacochavim (Star Card) program for buying personal equipment - which has already been implemented - financing a psychometric course, financing trips to Eilat during vacation, restaurants and other attractions. The benefits include raising the wages of soldiers in their third year to NIS 2,000 a month, helping to finance studies and improving training facilities.

