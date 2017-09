10:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Zichron Ya'akov Interchange reopened The Zichron Ya'akov Interchange on the Coast Highway has reopened. It was blocked due to a demonstration by disabled people seeking additional governmental assistance. ► ◄ Last Briefs