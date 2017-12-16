7 charged with conspiring to commit gangland crimes

The Central District Prosecutor's Office has filed indictments in the Central District Court, charging seven people with conspiracy to commit crime, as well as carrying and trafficking arms.

According to the indictment, Anton Roman - who served as an undercover police agent and was assassinated this year - acted against six of the defendants and others as part of their association with a criminal gang. Since the beginning of the year, the defendants have allegedly conspired to cause harm to others as part of criminal disputes.