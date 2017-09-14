Petition: Stop the development of gas drilling sites

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel and the Adam, Teva V'Din [Man, Nature and Law -ed.] environmental group have filed a Supreme Court petition with the Supreme Court against the Ministry of Energy and its top oil official, demanding that the ministry cancel the approval given to the development plan for the Carish (Shark) and Tanin (Alligator) natural-gas production facilities in Israel's economic waters.

The petitioners say the approval of the development plan should be granted only after the completion of an environmental impact assessment, including an examination of alternatives, disclosure to the public and an opportunity for the public to comment on the plans. According to the petition, "Today, the relations between the state, the entrepreneurs and the public are not regulated, and despite the dangers - the person who approves the drillings is the Ministry of Energy only, without transparency and far from the public eye. The result - in the event of environmental damage, as a result of development and operations, the state does not have an effective response."