Arrested for membership in terrorist organization

Police have arrested a resident of eastern Jerusalem on suspicion of being a senior activist in the outlawed Shabab al-Aqsa terrorist organization. According to the suspicions, he was active in organizing disturbances on the Temple Mount a year ago and expressed solidarity and praise for the organization's activities through social networks. The State Prosecutor's Office is expected to file an indictment against him today and request to be detained until the end of proceedings.

In addition, the police arrested a resident of the Old City, who is known as a major activist of the Murabitat movement which harasses non-Muslim visitors to the Temple Mount.