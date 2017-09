09:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Al-Aqsa preacher: We'll liberate Jerusalem, Rome, India A preacher at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem has attacked the silence of the Muslim world in light of reports of atrocities committed by Myanmar authorities against the Muslim minority. At the conclusion of his sermon, the preacher promised what he called revenge against the infidels and the devil's soldiers, which would be reflected in the establishment of the Islamic Caliphate which would follow Muhammad's path and "liberate" Jerusalem, Rome (home of the Vatican) and India. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs