From 10:00 am this morning until Sunday, there will be a disruption in train traffic between Tel Aviv and Be'er Sheva' due to infrastructure work in preparation for the operation of fast line to Jerusalem.

There will be no fast trains on the Be'er Sheva-Kiryat Gat-Tel Aviv route, and no service at all to the Ben Gurion Airport, Fatei Modi'in, Kfar Chabad, Kiryat Gat, Lehavim-Rahat, Lod-Ganei Aviv and Modi'in-Merkaz, stations.