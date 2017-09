08:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Northbound Coastal Highway blocked at Ohr Akiva Disabled people have blocked northbound lanes of the Coastal Highway at the Ohr Akiva Interchange as part of their protests for more government assistance. ► ◄ Last Briefs