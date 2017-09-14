Meretz complaint against judge found to be baseless

The Judges' Ombudsman, retired judge Eliezer Goldberg, has categorically rejected a request for clarification and a complaint that was brought to his attention regarding the deputy president of the family court in Nazareth, Judge Asaf Zaguri.

The complaint and the letter were sent in response to an article published in May by journalist Sharon Sporer entitled "The hottest place in hell," in which Sprorer claimed that Judge Zaguri said at a Bar Association conference that 99 percent of the complaints of women who come for polygraph tests are false. The request for clarification was made by Supreme Court President Miriam Naor following a letter sent to her by Meretz Knesset members Zehava Galon, Michal Rozin and Tamar Zandberg. The complaint was filed by the Israel Women's Network.