08:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Epic quest to document 'miracle' of Hebrew language Read more Researchers track 50,000 ancient Hebrew words and phrases from the Dead Sea Scrolls and ancient texts and begin writing definitions. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 14, 08:34 AM, 9/14/2017