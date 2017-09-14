Bitan: Liberman and Kahlon hold key to the coalition

Coalition chairman David Bitan said, Thursday morning, that the Supreme Court ruling against the exemption of yeshiva students from military service "has caused us serious headaches."

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the Likud Member of Knesset said, "For decades the High Court of Justice has been dealing with the matter, and this is something that must end once and for all." Regarding the decision's impact on the coalition, Bitan said, "The key to the coalition is in the hands of [Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor] Liberman and [Kulanu chairman Moshe] Kahlon." Bitan noted that his party has long supported a clause which allows the government to enforce the High Court ruling, but stressed that it is waiting for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision on the issue.